Flair Airlines flight 'exits runway' during landing in Region of Waterloo

The Region of Waterloo International Airport has been shut down to commercial traffic and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been deployed to investigate after a Flair Airlines plane went off the runway during landing Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Flair Airlines says flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo “exited the runway at the end of its landing.”

The airline says there were no injuries reported and passengers were taken to the terminal by bus.

There were 134 passengers, plus crew, on board the Boeing 737.

According to a flight tracker, the plane landed around 6:25 a.m.

Passengers of Flair Airlines flight F8 501 disembark onto grass after a botched landing at Region of Waterloo International Airport on Nov. 25, 2022. (Amanda Ramnarine/Submitted)

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will be closed to commercial traffic for the rest of Friday, the airport said.

Investigators with TSB arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

