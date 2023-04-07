Five suspected drug deaths within five days in Waterloo region
Five suspected overdose deaths have prompted another community alert in the Region of Waterloo.
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy says the five suspected drug deaths happened between April 1 and April 5.
One incident was linked to red-coloured fentanyl.
The organization is also urging people to call 911 for any suspected drug overdoses or poisonings, carry naloxone for emergencies and, if using, to visit the Consumption & Treatment Services (CTS) site at 150 Duke Street West in Kitchener which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Bird flu risk for pets remains 'very low,' even after dog death in Ont.: experts
As the avian influenza continues to spread in Canada, even infecting mammals, an expert says the risk of transmission to humans and pets is low but health officials must remain on high alert.
COVID-19 patients were more likely to die than flu patients this past flu season: study
According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
London
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights sweep Owen Sound, move to round two of playoffs
It was a clean sweep for the London Knights on rival turf as the Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-0, advancing to the second round of the OHL playoffs.
-
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Windsor
-
Here comes the sun – and the heat
WEATHER I The Easter long weekend will boast ample sunshine and warmth for the Windsor, Ont. region, and with this week’s weather featuring temperatures that are well above seasonal, Windsorites might want to keep their summer clothing and sunscreen on standby.
-
Playoff tracker: Spitfires knocked out of OHL playoffs by Kitchener Rangers
Windsor suffered a bitter loss against the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday night, knocking them out of the OHL playoffs after a 5-1 loss.
-
What’s open/closed for Easter 2023 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 7-10, 2023.
Barrie
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
OHL PLAYOFFS
OHL PLAYOFFS | Franchise-first goalie goal helps give Barrie Colts 3-2 series lead
The Barrie Colts will head into their penultimate playoff series game against Hamilton on Monday with a 3-2 lead, thanks partly to a franchise-first.
-
Heavily armed officers make drug bust in Barrie, 2 men arrested
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Woman warns about cheap pet toy after it leads to $8,100 surgery for dog
An Ontario woman feared her dog was going to die after ingesting fibers from a rope toy.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night
Hydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without power across the national capital region following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
-
Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the former Appleton General Store on County Road 11 Friday morning. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Toronto
-
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
-
What's opened and closed in Toronto for Good Friday
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Montreal
-
More than 630,000 still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 630,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 325,000 customers still missing electricity as around 11 a.m.
-
Power outage: 60 evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Montreal, Laval
More than 60 people were evaluated in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday as thousands of Quebecers remain without electricity following an ice storm.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Multiple Montreal road closures in effect for Easter weekend
Several routes will be closed through Easter weekend due to ice storm clean up and construction projects in and around Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
N.S. doctor’s licence suspended over 'serious concerns' about prescribing Ozempic
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia has suspended the licence of a doctor who allegedly wrote thousands of Ozempic prescriptions for Americans and prompted British Columbia to limit the drug to Canadian residents.
-
RCMP wasn't built to police rural communities: criminologist
After the Mass Casualty Commission published their final report, a criminologist says the RCMP wasn't built for policing in small and remote communities.
Winnipeg
-
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
-
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
-
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
Calgary
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
Blue Line closed between Whitehorn and Franklin stations over Easter weekend
For those wondering where their CTrain is Friday, check the Sunday schedule.
-
City of Calgary needs artist for ambassador vests
The City of Calgary needs an artistic vision to lend a bit of pizzazz to its Transit Ambassador vests.
Edmonton
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
Between 20 and 30 rounds fired during north Edmonton drive-by shootout: EPS
Police in Edmonton believe as many as 30 shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles during a drive-by shootout in north Edmonton last Friday.
-
Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church
A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked.
Vancouver
-
Drug circulating Kelowna linked to high risk of fatal overdose: Interior Health, BCCDC
A drug circulating through B.C.’s Interior is putting people at high risk of fatal overdose, multiple health authorities warn.
-
Back on Vancouver's Hastings Street with no tent, no mattress and nowhere to go
On Thursday, city garbage trucks and crews made their way down Vancouver's East Hastings Street as police restricted access while the street and sidewalks were swept and hosed down.
-
Bird flu risk for pets remains 'very low,' even after dog death in Ont.: experts
As the avian influenza continues to spread in Canada, even infecting mammals, an expert says the risk of transmission to humans and pets is low but health officials must remain on high alert.