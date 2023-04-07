Five suspected drug deaths within five days in Waterloo region

Five suspected overdose deaths have prompted another community alert in the Region of Waterloo.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy says the five suspected drug deaths happened between April 1 and April 5.

One incident was linked to red-coloured fentanyl.

The organization is also urging people to call 911 for any suspected drug overdoses or poisonings, carry naloxone for emergencies and, if using, to visit the Consumption & Treatment Services (CTS) site at 150 Duke Street West in Kitchener which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.