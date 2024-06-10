First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall.
Students say the uncertainty has caused anxiety, while parents feel frustrated with the lack of answers. The biggest complaint, they told CTV News, was the length of the waitlist.
The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
Students said they got an email indicating there were 1,356 people on the residence waitlist. However, no further details were shared about what that means for students, and specifically, if that represents the number of people waiting for another applicant to decline an offer for a room.
2022
This isn’t the first year housing has been an issue at the University of Guelph.
In early 2022, the school said they wouldn’t be able to find accommodation for all first-year students. More than 5,000 were welcomed on campus that fall, the largest intake in the school’s history.
To accommodate the increase, the university said they turned double rooms into triple rooms, made singles into double rooms and transformed lounges. In all, the school said they created approximately 400 additional spaces for students.
In September of that year, city council reviewed a proposal to tear down the nearby Days Inn to make room for a new student residence. The 10-storey project at 785 Gordon Street would have included 389 student units. Councillors ultimately voted 11-1 against the development, agreeing with a staff report which said the proposal wasn’t in line with the city’s official plan.
The Day's Inn Guelph will be temporarily used as a student residence for University of Guelph students. (Adam Marsh/CTV News)
2023
In June 2023, the University of Guelph was given the green light to use the Days Inn as a temporary student residence for the next three years. Those beds would accommodate an additional 160 students.
The approval came weeks after the university announced it had successfully accommodated all first-year residence applications. At that time, the school said it had approved a total of 4,462 students.
2024
In March 2024, the University of Guelph revealed the results of its Housing Demand Study. They said they were able to accommodate all first-year student requests and guarantee spaces for international and domestic students.
The study was conducted by the SCION Group, one of North America’s leading operators of student housing, who looked at both on and off campus housing near the university. It was also part of the school’s larger Student Housing Strategy.
At the time, the University of Guelph said it offered on-campus housing to 20 per cent of its total student population.
The study also found that the school would be able to accommodate all first-year requests while also expanding its offer of residence to first-year international students, master students and PhD students.
The University of Guelph said in March that several other properties were going through the permit approval process. If approved, they could add nearly 2,500 student beds over the next few years.
“Residence is not guaranteed”
The University of Guelph has also shared their process for deciding who gets a room.
“Using a randomly generated number, we will continue to send out ongoing residence confirmations to students up until the June 3 deadline. Residence is not guaranteed,” the school told CTV News. “This year, we started communicating with residence applicants in April to let them know whether they had received a confirmation of a place in residence as early as possible.”
The families who have reached out to CTV News disagree with the school’s claim. They said they weren’t aware they might not get a spot in residence until after the June 3 deadline to accept the school’s offer. At this point, they add, it’s too late to switch plans to go to another school.
“Housing staff began contacting students/families [Monday] if they do not have a confirmed residence spot; all those emails are expected to be sent by [Tuesday],” the university told CTV News.
They also agreed to an interview with CTV News on Tuesday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel warnings: Here's what Canadians should know this summer
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ryan Reynolds and his mom were in the audience at The View. Here's why.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
-
Former girlfriend of the accused testifies at murder trial
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
-
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
-
Road reopens following motorcycle crash at Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection
Windsor police have reopened the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue following a collision involving a motorcycle.
-
Union representing Canadian border agents moves strike deadline to Friday at midnight
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
Barrie
-
Unexpected staffing shortage leading to temporary closures of Collingwood hospital OB unit
An unexpected staffing shortage forced the temporary closure of the obstetrics unit at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Monday.
-
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what two North Bay mothers want you know about scoliosis
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
-
Man facing charges following disruption of University of Ottawa graduation ceremony
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
Toronto
-
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
-
RECAP: Chow and Ford congratulate Parrish following Mississauga win
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
-
3 people stabbed in east Toronto, including suspect who was arrested at the scene: police
Three people have been taken to the hospital, including a suspect, following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Monday night, say paramedics.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
PWHL Montreal selects American defender Cayla Barnes in 1st round of 2024 Draft
As expected, Canadian forward Sarah Fillier was the first player selected in the second Professional Women's Hockey League draft in history on Monday night. For their part, Montreal turned to a defender with their first selection, but not necessarily the one some observers had anticipated.
-
Laval woman with health condition faces eviction over dog trained to help her function
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Atlantic
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Can the triage process be better?': Halifax study looks at ways to diagnose, treat skin cancers faster
A dermatologist in Halifax is looking at new ways to better diagnose skin cancers and have them treated at an earlier stage.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
-
Calgary business community urging governments to work together to fix housing crisis
Calgary’s business community is urging all levels of government to work together to build more homes in the city, but some Western premiers are placing the blame on Ottawa for their housing and mass migration concerns.
Edmonton
-
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
-
Dangerous offender designation hearing underway for man with history of pedophilia
A hearing is underway to determine if a man with a history of sexual offences against children should be designated a dangerous offender.
-
Edmonton police investigate early Monday death in McCauley
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man early Monday morning in central Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
-
The Last Word
The Last Word Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute
CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.
-
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.