First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school

It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.

Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.

“I’m excited about learning about a lot of stuff and seeing my new teacher,” one Grade 2 student told CTV News as they headed inside.

The school is named after St. Josephine Bakhita, the first Black woman to receive sainthood in modern times.

The new build was approved three years ago and construction started last year.

St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Doon South, the area where the school is located, is one of the fastest growing parts of the city.

Principal David Lynch says another school in the area was badly needed and they will draw students from four other bordering schools.

Despite classes starting, construction on the outside of the building is not quite complete. Lynch says that won’t impact learning.

“The school – on the inside – it’s ready,” Lynch said. “The classrooms are all set up for teachers, but there are some finishing touches that need to be done, especially on the outside of the school and that will take the next couple of months and I’ve been told crews will be working outside school hours.”

While students with the Catholic board are back in class today, Waterloo Region District Public School students will return Wednesday. Tuesday is PD day for the public board.

Students file into St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener on Sept. 5, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)