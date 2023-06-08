Fire near Hwy. 401 caught on camera in Kitchener

A fire near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener caught the eyes of many passing by Wednesday night.

The flames were caught on camera by a CTV News viewer near Homer Watson Boulevard and the highway around 9:30 p.m. Two trees appear to be igniting in the video.

Kitchener Fire says two trucks were called out to the scene and put it out quickly.

They add that there is no known cause and the fire is not under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

This comes as Waterloo region and surrounding Ontario communities continue to experience smoky conditions from wildfires.