KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire causes extensive damage to Cambridge townhome

    Fire damage to a Beverly Street townhouse in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Fire damage to a Beverly Street townhouse in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Cambridge townhome.

    Crews were called to the Beverly Street property Friday around 1 a.m.

    Everyone who was inside the home was able to escape.

    “There was extensive damage to the outside of the townhouse unit,” said Capt. John Percy, with the Cambridge Fire Department.

    Cambridge Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Beverly Street on March 1, 2024 (Courtesy: Cambridge Fire Department)

    There was also minor smoke damage to neighbouring units, but Percy said those residents have since returned to their homes.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    “We can say the fire started on the outside of the home,” explained Percy.

    He added that it’s not being treated as suspicious.

    Fire damage to a Beverly Street townhouse in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    “We want to remind everyone to please ensure all of your smoke alarms work on every level of your home,” Percy said. “Make sure you have two ways out. [It’s] very important for fire safety.”

    No damage estimate has been released at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News