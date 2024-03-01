Fire causes extensive damage to Cambridge townhome

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Cambridge townhome.

Crews were called to the Beverly Street property Friday around 1 a.m.

Everyone who was inside the home was able to escape.

“There was extensive damage to the outside of the townhouse unit,” said Capt. John Percy, with the Cambridge Fire Department.

Cambridge Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Beverly Street on March 1, 2024 (Courtesy: Cambridge Fire Department)

There was also minor smoke damage to neighbouring units, but Percy said those residents have since returned to their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We can say the fire started on the outside of the home,” explained Percy.

He added that it’s not being treated as suspicious.

Fire damage to a Beverly Street townhouse in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

“We want to remind everyone to please ensure all of your smoke alarms work on every level of your home,” Percy said. “Make sure you have two ways out. [It’s] very important for fire safety.”

No damage estimate has been released at this time.