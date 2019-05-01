

CTV Kitchener





A House of Friendship building under construction has sustained heavy damage in an overnight fire.

It began around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Concession Road.

“This is difficult news to wake up to, particularly during a time when addiction treatment is desperately needed for so many individuals and families in Waterloo Region,” said House of Friendship Executive Director John Neufeld in a statement.

Investigators are on-scene trying to figure out how it started, which is not yet clear. The fire is believed to have started outside.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated at around $400,000, especially at the back of the building where part of the structure collapsed.

The House of Friendship says they will confirm next steps once the investigation is complete.