KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire at Toyota Manufacturing building in Cambridge

    A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen in a CTV Kitchener file photo.
    Firefighters from four stations battled an early morning fire at Toyota Manufacturing in Cambridge.

    According to a social media post made just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters from the Cambridge fire department were able to quickly gain control of the rooftop fire at the Fountain Street North building.

    No injuries were reported.

