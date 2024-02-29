Fire at Toyota Manufacturing building in Cambridge
Firefighters from four stations battled an early morning fire at Toyota Manufacturing in Cambridge.
According to a social media post made just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters from the Cambridge fire department were able to quickly gain control of the rooftop fire at the Fountain Street North building.
No injuries were reported.
New Defence readiness: Why Canada is unprepared for an increasingly hostile world
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
High winds and icy conditions trigger warnings and power outages
Extreme cold, flash freezing and high wind warnings are in effect for much of Northern and Eastern Canada.
Affordability hack: Half of Canadians consider alternative home buying methods
A new trend involving non-traditional methods of home ownership has emerged for Canadians hoping to enter the housing market.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
On famous Trudeau anniversary, no snow, or resignation, in prime minister's forecast
Veterans of political life, those who have seen up close how leaders wrestle with such dilemmas, say a prime minister's decision to step down often comes down to two things: how likely they are to win again, and whether they accomplished their goals.
New Review: 'Dune Part 2' is extreme blockbuster filmmaking; exciting and laced with high stakes
The long awaited 'Dune Part 2' brings the thunder, debuting on screens suitable for the story's epic scale. It's extreme blockbuster filmmaking, exciting and laced with high stakes. Perfect for IMAX screens.
City of Brandon selling property for $1
The City of Brandon is selling a property for $1 in order to help with the city’s affordable housing and homelessness needs.
Watches and warnings on top of a bitterly cold day
Midwestern Ontario can expect cold, snowy conditions to stick around Thursday.
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Knights fall to Generals at Bud Gardens
Denver Barkey scored twice while Oliver Bonk and Kasper Halttunen scored once for London.
'Leave our town alone': Dresden residents fight waste company development
York1 Waste Solutions wants to transform an old landfill in Dresden into a recycling facility for construction materials. Residents are strongly opposed to the idea they learned about in January.
Windsor police charge teen for alleged robbery after officers find Molotov cocktail in his backpack
Windsor polices say a 15-year-old male pointed an 'imitation firearm' at a taxi cab driver when it was time to pay the fare.
'It’s an amazing car': Windsor man revving into Detroit Autorama with one-of-a-kind Barracuda
A Windsor car enthusiast is gearing up to enter his rare 1970 AAR Plymouth ‘Cuda into Detroit’s Autorama this weekend, after having it restored back to its original assembly line glory.
Tossing bottle of alcohol out the truck window gets one man arrested
Individual calls police about a litterbug: charges ensued
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Complaints about transit services dominate calls to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2023
The number of complaints to the City of Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline was up in 2023 compared to the year prior, with a bulk of complaints made against transit services.
Winter returns to Ottawa following 29-degree drop in temperatures
The temperature hit 15.6 C on Wednesday afternoon, setting a record for warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history. A cold front moved into the region late Wednesday afternoon, with the temperature suddenly dropping to 1 C by 7 p.m. and -13 C by 12 a.m.
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
Toronto home prices up 42 per cent over last five years, cost of living up 17 per cent: report
The cost of living in Toronto went up nearly 20 per cent between 2017 and 2022 – but that’s less than half the increase seen in the city’s housing prices over the last five years, according to a new report.
Toronto weather and bus cancellations: Frigid temperatures expected to soon flip again
Toronto residents can expect more flip-flopping weather Thursday as temperatures go from below freezing into the double digits by the weekend.
How the Toronto library is recovering from a cyberattack, one book at a time
Hundreds of thousands of books have been freed from a months-long purgatory as scores of staffers race to get them out of storage and back on shelves following a cyberattack that felled the Toronto Public Library's computer systems in October.
Wild winds, rain cause power outages, school closures across Quebec
More than 185,000 homes in Quebec are without power following the intense wind and rain.
Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal to rule on constitutionality of secularism law
The Quebec Court of Appeal is expected to rule on the constitutionality of the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21.
Man stabbed in east end Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was beaten and stabbed.
Strong winds cause power outages across the Maritimes
Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as school closures.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
Nova Scotia budget expected to focus on health care, cost of living
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government will today table its third budget since being elected in August 2021.
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
'They are suffering': Nurses' union wanting more safety measures in hospitals
Violent incidents are on the rise according to the Manitoba Nurses Union, and its president is saying enough is enough.
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
'I found my mom crying': Family of dog killed by Pit Bulls in Auburn Bay heartbroken
The family of a small dog killed by two Pit Bull Terriers in Auburn Bay on Sunday are heartbroken but thankful their grandmother, who recently moved to Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine, wasn't hurt during the vicious attack.
Flames trading defenceman Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars, according to a report from TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun.
Woman attacked by dog in Radisson Heights; incident third of its kind in three days
Another dog attack in southeast Calgary on Wednesday makes for three in about 72 hours, all of which are believed to have involved Pit Bulls.
'Porn should not be more accessible than sexual health education': Educators raise concerns over Alberta's proposed policies
Former and current educators say Alberta’s already flawed education – around human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender – will only get worse under Danielle Smith’s proposed parental rights policies.
19-year-old charged with Monday murder, EPS still seeking suspects
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of 38-year-old Ryan Lariviere on Monday.
'Epic journey' of Alberta's Black pioneers celebrated with silver commemorative coin
An Alberta historian is hoping a new coin encourages Canadians to learn more about Western Canada's Black history.
'Times are changing': B.C. minister addresses online criticism over bringing baby to legislature
When Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter Azalea in a makeshift nursery in her legislature office, most people were supportive of her decision to bring her baby to work.
Heavy snowfall snarls traffic on highway to Whistler
A sudden blast of wintry weather caused such havoc on the roads around Whistler on Wednesday that GPS devices suggested that it would be faster for drivers to take a seven-hour detour past Abbotsford and Lillooet to reach the ski resort.
'Unconscionable': Fake posters promise family doctors in B.C. community
Posters have been plastered across the Vancouver Island community of Esquimalt since last weekend, falsely promising residents they can sign up for a family doctor by emailing the municipal hall.