KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire at Kitchener encampment

    A fire burns at an encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener on April 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Milan Teletina) A fire burns at an encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener on April 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Milan Teletina)
    The Kitchener Fire Department had an early morning as bright flames shot into the sky near a Kitchener encampment.

    Crews were called to a tent fire at 100 Victoria Street North at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday.

    They were able to quickly douse the flames, and no one was hurt.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

