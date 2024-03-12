Fire at encampment near Waterloo office park
A fire broke out Tuesday at a Waterloo encampment that local residents have described as a “landfill.”
Security video from a neighbouring business shows flames coming from an area beside storm water management pond and near a Bathurst Drive office park.
Richard Hepditch, the fire chief for the City of Waterloo, said crews were initially called to the property around 5:45 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area.
“When firefighters arrived, they witnessed a structure that was fully engulfed in fire [with] highly flammable materials,” he explained. “There was one adult male that was able to escape the fire.”
That man was not hurt.
Video still of firefighters responding to a fire at a Waterloo encampment near a Bathurst Drive office park. (Submitted)
“The structure itself is a makeshift structure made out of highly flammable materials,” Hepditch added. “It’s a total loss. And the scene itself, there’s a significant amount of debris in the immediate area and on the property itself.”
Those items have continued to be a concern for both residents and nearby businesses.
An aerial shot of the Waterloo encampment. (Submitted)
On Feb. 27, people who work in the area told CTV News that they were fed up with the massive pile of garbage on the site.
“They’re breaking things apart, like batteries, like e-waste,” said Doreen Armstrong. “You’ll see propane tanks. You’ll see all kinds of paint, spray cans, flammable goods.”
The City of Waterloo previously told CTV News they were aware of the situation and were working to find suitable housing for the person living at the site. There would also be more regular cleanups once winter ended, they added.
“If it was someone that was just seeking shelter? That’s completely reasonable, but when that starts disrupting business and the environment and public access, not to mention the financial burden of cleaning up a site like this, that’s when it becomes a bigger issue in my opinion,” said Jim Hishon, who also works nearby.
Hepditch said the crews who responded to Tuesday’s fire were also aware of the risks.
Recycling bins at the site of an encampment near a Bathurst Drive office park on March 12, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
The fire department has also previously spoken to the person living there.
“Fire prevention staff and city staff attend the scene on at least a weekly basis,” Hepditch said. “Our fire prevention team has provided a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm that we do believe was installed at the time of the fire.”
He also hoped the alarms helped prevented a tragedy.
- With reporting by Jeff Pickel
