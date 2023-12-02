KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Final dance held to mark end of Community Living Guelph-Wellington day programs

    Cupe local 4392 held a final foxtrot to support the the staff and participants of Community Living Guelph-Wellington as they say goodbye to their day programs.

    The disability and support organization for adults hosted a farewell dance for family, friends, and supporters Friday.

    "All the workers that support our families, they're going to be laid off and we've got about 150 people in Fergus, Guelph, and surrounding areas that are no longer going to have these programs that help these special adults," said Joe Madott, whose daughter Megan has been attending day programs for 13 years.

    The day programs are coming to an end due to a lack of funding, but the night was focused on celebrating the memories made over the years.

    "I hang out with my friends and my girlfriend and we go to the humane society and karaoke and movies every Friday," said Nick.

    The day programs will official be suspended Dec. 4.

