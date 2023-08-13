Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games takes over for weekend

The town of Fergus was full of everything Scottish throughout the weekend.

The annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games kicked off on Friday with pipe bands, drums, highland dancers, and heavy events.

"It really is a great chance to experience something new and entirely different," said festival director Elizabeth Bender. "All of the food, sights, sounds that you would get in Scotland, we have truly brought to this little town of Fergus."

While most competitors are Canadian, some came from as far away as the U.S. and Europe.

Visitors of all ages were able to try out versions of the events.

Bands, vendors, and beer tents were on display, as well as the new whisky village that featured local distillers.

Organizers say the festival brought in more than $3.5 million to the local economy last year.

More than 20,000 people checked out the festival and games this weekend, according to early estimates.