KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock

    A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV) A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV)

    The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been closed off due to a fatal single-vehicle crash.

    Ontario Provincial Police posted online about the closure from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Oxford County OPP are on scene investigating and rerouting traffic at Norwich.

    There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or how long the closure will last.

