Farmhouse destroyed by fire in North Dumfries

Police and fire officials are investigating after an abandoned farmhouse in North Dumfries Township burnt to the ground early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Alps Road and Reidsville Road around 3:45 a.m.

Police say the farmhouse was abandoned and had no utilities. The building was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.