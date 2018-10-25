

CTV Kitchener





Staff Sgt. Terri Turner runs the Domestic Violence Unit for the Waterloo Regional Police.

Located within the Carizon building, it helps make the Family Violence Project run seamlessly.

“For the victim, they don’t have to go to five different buildings, they don’t have to make five different calls. They can get all the help we can offer,” Staff Sgt. Turner said.

The Family Violence Project of Waterloo Region aims to provide seamless services to victims of domestic violence in one location through a number of agencies.

Theresa Karn was a counsellor for one of the subjects in a series called Victims of Violence by CTV Kitchener’s Nicole Lampa.

Located at 400 Queen Street South in Kitchener, victims can be walked through resource by resource with one person they can trust.

The collaborative approach combines many resources, from legal services to counselling and treatment.

According to the Family Violence Project’s website, victims can access all of the following under one roof:

For more information and to visit or access any of its services, visit the Family Violence Project's website.