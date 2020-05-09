WATERLOO -- A family of four was able to safely get out of their house after a fire caused $200,000 of damage.

The North Dumfries Fire Department was called to the incident on Newell Street in Ayr at 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

They say the shed next to the house caught on fire and spread.

While the cause has yet to be determined, officials say it is not being treated as suspicious and will not be contacting the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The family was in the home at the time and able to get out with no injuries.

The damage to the house was contained to the roof and the structure was able to be saved, according to officials.

They estimated $4,000 - $5,000 in damage to the shed.