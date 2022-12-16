Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures

The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.

Siamak Samimi, 72, was walking through the Erb Street and Ira Needles Boulevard roundabout Friday when he was struck by a vehicle.

"We're all very much just in shock right now," said Farshid Samimi, Siamak's son. "We don't know what to do, what to expect."

Farshid says his father was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre, suffered several fractures, and had surgery for his leg.

"Left cheek bone is fractured, collar bone fracture, leg broken in multiple places, pelvis is fractured, but the one that has us really concerned is the traumatic brain injury," said Farshid.

While the bleeding in the brain has stopped, and Siamak has become more responsive, Farshid says he is not in the clear yet.

"We've kind of been taking shifts," said Farshid. "We stay with him every day, every hour of every waking day.

"It's been a challenge. A really horrific challenge."

Police have charged a 59-year-old Waterloo man with careless driving causing bodily harm in connection to the incident.

Farshid says he's glad to see charges laid, but that more needs to be done about pedestrian safety in roundabouts.

"I hope something is done fast," said Farshid. "I don't wish this to happen to any other family. It's not a good feeling."

There have been two other serious crashes involving pedestrians at the Erb and Ira Needles roundabout within the past four months.

Farshid suggest large flashing signals to be installed to indicate when a passenger is crossing.

Regional staff say they are reviewing pedestrian safety at roundabouts. A full report will be going to council in March.