'Families are struggling': Day of action held in Kitchener

A day of action held across Ontario saw the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) taking aim at a number of issues impacting community members, such as the cost of living.

Groups made themselves known at about 30 different spots across the province, including Brantford, Guelph, Puslinch and Kitchener.

In Kitchener, at Carl Zehr Square and Grand River Hospital, community and student groups, coalitions, charities and labour organizations all gathered to spread their message and chat with each other about financial impacts.

“Families are struggling, they're struggling to put food on the table, they're struggling to pay rent,” said Jeff Donkersgoed, Waterloo Region Labour Council member and first vice-president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation. “Families are working two or three jobs to make ends meet. I work with educational assistants that make $30,000 a year, having to work additional jobs. It takes its toll.”

The OFL said they're fed up with the rich getting richer while workers struggle to get by.

The rally was organized for this week because it marks one year since the provincial election.

The campaign is calling on the Doug Ford government to meet five demands, including real wage increases, affordable housing and affordable goods and services such as groceries and gasoline.

They want healthcare and education to be kept public and properly funded.

They also want to see corporations and big banks pay more taxes.