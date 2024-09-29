Fallen firefighters honoured during annual ceremony in Kitchener

Firefighters, families and community members came together on Sunday to remember firefighters who have given their lives to keep the community safe.

The Kitchener Fire Department and Kitchener Professional Firefighters Association (KPFFA) hosted the event in Civic Centre Park.

“Our job entails a lot of risks and dangers,” KPFFA President Brian Forbes explained. He said all of the people honoured at the memorial died from illnesses that could be traced back to their work as firefighters, including the intense mental toll the job often takes. “We’re here just to honour them and respect the sacrifice of each of them and their families.”

Sunday’s event marked the 20th annual fallen firefighter’s memorial ceremony in Kitchener.

More than a dozen sculptures of helmets surround a large statue in the park. They were placed there in tribute to the firefighters who have died.

During the ceremony, family members were invited to place flowers next to the helmets of their loved ones.

Forbes said he worked with a number of the firefighters who have been honoured at the memorial.

“It definitely means a lot to see everybody out here. It always makes you think back to the good memories of when I worked with [the fallen firefighters].”

Retired Kitchener Fire Department Captain Jan Reyner spoke of the importance of the annual event.

“What this memorial means is that a fallen sister or brother will always be remembered, and what their commitment meant to the Kitchener Fire Department and the community,” Reyner said.

“Today was the day we get together and tell the families how much we appreciate what they’ve had to sacrifice to give for us,” he told CTV News after the ceremony.