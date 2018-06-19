

CTV Kitchener





A major transformation is being planned for Kitchener’s largest shopping mall.

Cadillac Fairview, which owns Fairview Park Mall, has unveiled its plan to develop new commercial and retail space on the property while retaining the existing mall.

Under the plan, which would see the area rebranded the Grand Market District, one office tower would be built on the space most recently occupied by Sears and another on the former Sears hardware store space.

Cobblestone-lined laneways would be used to connect the buildings.

The redeveloped site would contain 3,800 parking spaces, many of which would be in a new, multi-storey parking garage.