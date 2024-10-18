Fair inspires Black students to pursue academic excellence
Hundreds of students from around Waterloo Region took part in the inaugural “Black Brilliance Pathways to Post-Secondary Fair” on Friday.
The event aimed to encourage students to chase their dreams and combat a trend of lower post-secondary education enrolment among Black students.
Grade 12 student Liya Korbu has dreams of becoming a criminal lawyer. She said she was shocked to learn how many pathways were available to her.
“I did not know that there’s this amount of support for Black students and it’s made me feel more comfortable and more excited to apply for university and to explore what I want to do in the future,” Korbu said.
The fair was designed to highlight options in academia.
“Very often people were more eager to talk about their athletic abilities than their academic promise. An event like this really empowers a youth to become aware of the opportunities that there are and to take advantage of them,” Maedith Radlein, Waterloo Region District School Board vice chair said.
Students from both the public and Catholic school boards took part throughout the day.
“The data shows that this is a population that we need to target and focus on so that they can receive information in a cultural, responsive and relevant way. It doesn’t mean that we aren’t supporting other communities, but these communities are priority at this time,” Equity and Inclusion Officers with the Waterloo Region District School Board Teneile Warren said.
Grade 11 student Caleb Haile is looking to the future.
“A lot of black alumni from every university, they show through their experience how good they were and what they went through,” Haile said.
Black professionals from local universities, colleges and municipalities were on hand to give advice and offer insight into life after high school. Brenda Kurorwaho is a Wilfrid Laurier University ambassador. She said it’s important that potential students know they’re culturally welcomed on campus.
“[We want ] to show them that, hey, I’m here and a couple of students are here. We’ve been there, and we’re also advocating for you because you are our future and it’s also an option for you that you could be successful through this pathway,” she said.
With around 500 hundred students taking part in the inaugural event, organizers hope to make the fair an annual event.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Toronto to swiftly 'limit activity' near Rogers Centre during Taylor Swift's 6 concerts
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a '"limited activity zone' around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.
Ticketmaster users to be credited for hidden fees in $6M Canadian settlement
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt
While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.
Cabinet minister who is quitting voices confidence in Trudeau
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.