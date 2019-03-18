

The streets are quieter, and most of the garbage is cleaned up, but Ezra Avenue is still messy after another massive, unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day party.

Sidewalks and front yards were nearly pure mud on Monday afternoon.

Thousands packed the street Sunday morning before police shut down the party by noon.

They were also forced to close the next street over, Bricker Avenue, for the first time.

Police say they were disappointed with the behavior they witnessed, which included bottles and rocks being thrown.

Paramedics say that by 3 p.m. they had 41 calls to the area.

Clean up was underway by the evening.

Laurier University’s student union assembled a team of volunteers to come out on Monday to throw away any leftover garbage.

“This is something we do every year at all the unsanctioned gatherings,” said Shawn Cruz, the Associate VP University Affairs for the WLU Students Union. “We try to mitigate the mess that happens in our community because we want to show that we students really do care.”

Waterloo Regional Police, the City of Waterloo, and the university partners say they are gathering numbers from last night.

They expect to know by tomorrow how big the crowd was, the total calls for service, and the number of fines issued.