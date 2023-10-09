Experts weigh in on how to stay safe this flu season

With the cooler months arriving, flu season is officially upon residents in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Public health for both Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) and the Region of Waterloo will offer both flu and COVID vaccines over the next few weeks.

“Those are broadly available vaccines. We are working to make them available across our community,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for WDG. “The fact that we are in fall now, that should be a reminder to all of us that it’s the time of year that the risk is higher.”

Local healthcare providers, pharmacies, and walk-in clinics are offering vaccines for ages six months and older.

“I’m going to get one. I normally do,” said Kitchener resident Taylor Deziel. “Generally I don’t get sick when I get it.”

While WDG is already taking appointments online, the Region of Waterloo says it’s currently offering COVID and flu vaccines to high-risk residents and will open to everyone once more vaccines become available.

“I don’t plan on getting a flu shot,” said Lil Gardiner, another resident of Kitchener. “I usually never get it.”

Dr. Tenanbaum advises residents to stress caution when heading to family gatherings.

“If yourself or others around you are higher risk, then you might want to consider throwing a mask on,” said Dr. Tenanbaum. “If you’re not feeling quite well, it’s important that you stay home and not go out to an event.”

“We just have to be attuned to how we’re doing, attuned to the risk around us and if we do that, we can make these gatherings quite safe.”