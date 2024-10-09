Experts say lithium batteries are safe – if used properly
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
Experts warn that they can pose a danger if not properly handled, tested or stored.
“Most of the issues we’ve had with lithium ion battery fires are when people don’t charge them according to manufacturers’ stated way of charging them,” explained Franz Tschoegl, the public education officer with Kitchener Fire.
In September, a container with 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries caught fire at the Port of Montreal. It prompted a shelter-in-place notice, evacuation and an order to close windows, doors and ventilation systems. The problem was blamed on thermal runaway, or an uncontrollable increase in temperature, that caused a chain reaction.
Experts, however, say the risk of fire is low.
“The modern technology, the battery management system in place, the chance it goes to fire when charging overnight, is very small,” said David Yang of Rocksolar Canada, an electronics manufacturer in Waterloo.
David Yang, the owner of Rocksolar Canada, in Waterloo. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
Lithium batteries are flammable, but as Wang explained, devices and electric vehicles are safe if they’re stored correctly.
“Store [them] in a dry environment away from a heat source, direct sunlight and, to be even safer, you can put it in a steel case, a closed steel case,” he suggested.
The latest warnings come as part of the annual “Fire Safety Prevention Week.” Officials are out in the community sharing safety tips and urging regular maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
“[Make sure] your batteries are changed at least twice a year [and] you test your smoke alarm by pressing the button every month,” Tschoegl advised.
Experts recommend installing smoke alarms in every bedroom, or outside sleeping areas, as well as on every level of your home.
