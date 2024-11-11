Experts investigate possible tornado in Fergus, Ont.

A team of tornado experts is heading to Fergus, Ont. after a storm ripped through the area Sunday night.

Rain lashed Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County around 10 p.m.

Some residents living in the Fergus area of Wellington County reported localized damage, including downed trees.

Homeowner Jay Price told CTV News he was watching television when the storm rolled through.

“All of a sudden you could hear the thunder and the wind just picked up. It was probably the strongest wind I’ve ever seen in my life. It just whipped right through,” he said.

On Monday morning, Price was hard at work trying to remove a tree that had fallen onto the roof of his home. He said no one in the house felt the impact, but it fell near his son’s bedroom window.

“It was probably the weirdest thing I’ve been a part of in my life. It was almost surreal,” Price recalled. “You weren’t sure what was happening.”

Crews from Centre Wellington Fire Rescue responded to a couple of calls during the storm, but overall, Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Karn said the community fared pretty well.

“We were out twice last night to a fire alarm as well as some [hydro] wires down due to trees that came down,” Karn said. “No significant calls for us last night with the storm.”

In a social media post Monday morning, Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a survey team is heading to Fergus to investigate "potentially tornadic damage" that occurred Sunday night.

The latest investigation comes just months after a Northern Tornadoes Project team confirmed a tornado hit the community of Ayr in August. Initially investigators believed the storm was an EF1, but it was upgraded to an EF2 storm after researchers reviewed further evidence.

The EF designation comes from the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which assigns ratings based on estimated wind speeds and damage. The rating system goes from EF0, the least severe, to EF5.