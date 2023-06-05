Excitement growing in NHL finals as someone from southwestern Ontario will hoist the Stanley Cup

Excitement is growing for game two of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, and with local representation on either team, someone from southwestern Ontario will hoist the Stanley Cup.

A player from Kitchener with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, a player from Six Nations and aplayer from Paris, Ont. on the Florida Panthers are vying for the NHL championship.

In the first game of the series held Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-2.

KITCHENER’S NICOLAS HAGUE

Fans on King Street cheered on Kitchener’s Nicolas Hague, who now plays defence for the Golden Knights. Bobby O’Briens hosted the City of Kitchener’s viewing party.

Hague is a former Kitchener Dutchmen, and before that, he played for the Kitchener Junior Rangers.

Dean DeSilva was his head coach when he played with the Kitchener Junior Rangers U16 AAA team back in 2014.

DeSilva said he has been in contact with Hague ever since.

" That’s Nic. He hasn’t lost that value of where he’s from and the community that he’s from," DeSilva told CTV News.

DeSilva admitted that a lot has changed since then - mainly his size. Hague is now 6'6".

"When he played for me he was a Bambi on ice," joked DeSilva.

But one thing that hasn't changed is Hague's humble personality.

“He is one of the nicest humans I ever met. Even at 15 years old, you could see the foundation that his parents instilled in him,” DeSilva said. "He was a great teammate. A great player and he just wanted to get better.

DeSilva said he is confident that the Golden Knights will do well during the rest of the finals.

“Vegas is up for the challenge, and Nic will be there in the thick of things, I’m sure,” he said.

Hague's parents are in Las Vegas, supporting their son and said they couldn't be more thrilled for his success.

"We are super proud and excited for Nic and appreciate all the local support that Nic and the Golden Knights are receiving," his parents said to CTV News in an online message.

Tim Barrie with the Ayr Centennials, who bought the Kitchener Dutchmen, said they are also cheering Hague on.

"Nic is a great ambassador to local hockey," said Barrie. "Ayr is proud of Nic."

Barrie said there will be a Wall of Fame installed in the future that will include Hague.

SIX NATIONS CELEBRATES BRANDON MONTOUR

There was also a viewing party in Six Nations for game one, where all eyes were on Brandon Montour who now is a defenceman for the Panthers.

Montour spent part of his childhood in Oshweken.

Six Nations elected Chief Mark Hill says the best part of his success is the impact on youth in the community.

“It’s an incredible feeling. We’re doing everything to support him, as much as we can. We came up with a fundraiser, lawn signs and decals… all proceeds which will go back to our local minor sports association and teams in Six Nations,” Hill said at the viewing party.

Montour himself said he was grateful for all the support from Six Nations.

“The support, not just for myself, Zac Dalpe, he’s obviously from Paris, which is 15, 20 minutes away as well. To have two guys playing at this level and playing into June – you got the whole city, the whole town, the reserve watching. So it’s a support. We don’t want to let them down. We’re going to play as hard as we can to get that done,” Montour said in an interview with Sportsnet.

According to his NHL profile, Dalpe was born in Paris, Ont. and was drafted in 2008 in the second round and went 45th overall.