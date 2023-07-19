'Exactly what we need': Supportive housing project opens at site of former Guelph motel

An old motel has been given new purpose in the Royal City.

What was once known as the Parkview Motel at 721 Woolwich Street is now the Grace Gardens.

The supportive housing project will be run by the organization Stepping Stone and provide a place to call home for those experiencing homelessness.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie was on hand for the grand opening Tuesday and gave his social media followers a tour of the new bachelor style units.

“I’m a little emotional myself today,” said Guthrie. “This is why we serve and this is housing first. This is exactly what we need.”

The motel was renovated to accommodate 32 units with 24-7 support on hand for residents.