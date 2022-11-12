'Everyone's welcome': Kitchener library hosts Indigenous sharing circle

In a place where loud noise is usually discouraged, on Saturday afternoon the sound of drums rang out in the Kitchener Public Library.

The goal of a new partnership between the public library and an indigenous musician is to drum up new connections and create a better understanding of Indigenous culture.

“I really want to hear from the community,” said Kelly Welch, event organizer. “I want to hear from them what their understanding is of indigenous people and what they feel their relationship is.”

Welch is a Crane Clan musician from Treaty Nine Territory.

“It’s a community space, and everyone’s welcome,” she added.

The Indigenous drumming and sharing circle gave people a chance to tell their personal story while learning about Indigenous teachings.

“You don’t have to share, but you’ll hear stories from other people. In sharing that, we can build ourselves up,” said Welch.

Welch says sharing circles like this one brings different groups of people closer together.

“I think it’s about building relationships. Those personal relationships are better done in person,” said Welch.

The circle is part of a new partnership between Welch and the library.

“We had a beautiful drumming circle in light of truth and reconciliation day at the library on Oct.1,” said Nicolas Jaussaud, manager of community connections with the Kitchener Public Library. “We had such a nice moment that we said, ‘we have to repeat this.’”

The two agreed to hold a drumming and sharing circle each month in the reading lounge.

“The first community here in Canada is the indigenous community, and it’s important for their presence to be known and their knowledge to be shared,” said Jaussaud.

The next circle is scheduled for Dec. 10 and is free to attend. With shakers and rattles available for those who would like to join in.