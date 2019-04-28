

CTV Kitchener





Roadtrek is now accepting job applications, just two months after 800 people were laid off and the RV business went into receivership.

The Cambridge company was put up for sale in February by Erwin Hymer North America.

Earlier this month the French RV maker Rapido Group announced its intent to purchase all of Erwin Hymer’s assets related to the Roadtrek RV brand.

"Our priority will be to reestablish operations and further develop this famous brand in North America," said Rapido President Pierre Rousseau.

Rapido has promised to reinvigorate Roadtrek and plans to hire as many as 200 employees.

Troy Becktel, a former Erwin Hymer employee, says the new buyer needs to keep the focus on its workers.

“First and foremost would be the protection of the people that are looking to continue to work there and hope to retire there… that’s there’s not a repeat.”

Rapido also owns the Westfalia brand of recreational vehicles.

The company has not responded to CTV’s request for comment.