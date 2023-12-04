KITCHENER
    Erin man killed in Halton Hills crash

    A 28-year-old Erin man died Saturday after his SUV struck a tree.

    It happened on Fallbrook Trail, north of 27 Sideroad, and northwest of Georgetown.

    Halton regional police said the Jeep SUV left the road and collided with the tree around 5:22 p.m.

    The man, who was the only one inside the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash.

    Police said they’re still investigating and any witnesses who have not already spoken to police are asked to give them a call at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.

