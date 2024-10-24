KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Erick Buhr testifying in his own defense at second-degree murder trial

    Share

    Erick Buhr, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.

    On Sept. 24, 2022, Viola Erb was found badly injured in the kitchen of her home just outside of Baden. She died shortly after the arrival of first responders.

    Buhr, who lived with his 88-year-old grandmother, was arrested five days later.

    More to come on this developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school: police

    Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News