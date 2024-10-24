Erick Buhr testifying in his own defense at second-degree murder trial

Erick Buhr, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, took the stand Thursday to testify in his own defense.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Viola Erb was found badly injured in the kitchen of her home just outside of Baden. She died shortly after the arrival of first responders.

Buhr, who lived with his 88-year-old grandmother, was arrested five days later.

More to come on this developing story.