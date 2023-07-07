End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders

It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.

The transit operator says the two-year pilot project, which started in the fall of 2021, will end on Oct. 13.

That means London, St. Marys and Stratford will no longer see GO trains on the tracks.

Stratford city councillor Jo-Dee Burbach says the service has been a positive for the city.

“Definitely for commuters, it's very important,” Burbach said. “I actually talked to a couple of people this past week that have moved here from Toronto because they knew that this GO Train service existed, and we're very disheartened to hear that it might be canceled.”

GO had been using VIA rail stations and tracks to make the service work, but now VIA says it is resuming some service paused during the pandemic, meaning there is no longer room for the GO trains.

VIA has indicated it will increase service along the London to Kitchener line once GO service ends, but it’s not clear if those trains will be during commuter hours.

CTV’s Jeff Pickel will have more on the economic impact of losing the service on CTV News at five and six and this online story will be updated.