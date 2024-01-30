KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Employees attacked during theft attempt in Kitchener: WRPS

    Businesses at Fischer Hallman and Highland Roads on Jan. 29, 2024. Businesses at Fischer Hallman and Highland Roads on Jan. 29, 2024.
    Share

    Three employees have been allegedly attacked after a failed theft at a Kitchener business.

    Regional police say a man tried to steal electronics from a business in the area of Fischer Hallman and Highland Roads around 7:50 p.m. on Friday.

    The employees were assaulted, but not injured.

    The suspect is described as Black, between 20 and 30 years old, and with a slim build.

    He was wearing a grey vest, a black knee length jacket, and grey pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News