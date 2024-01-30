Employees attacked during theft attempt in Kitchener: WRPS

Three employees have been allegedly attacked after a failed theft at a Kitchener business.

Regional police say a man tried to steal electronics from a business in the area of Fischer Hallman and Highland Roads around 7:50 p.m. on Friday.

The employees were assaulted, but not injured.

The suspect is described as Black, between 20 and 30 years old, and with a slim build.

He was wearing a grey vest, a black knee length jacket, and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.