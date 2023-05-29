Employee poked in the eye during cigarette theft: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man after an employee was allegedly poked in the eye during a robbery.

Officers were called to a business near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man entered the business and held a bottle over the employee's head while demanding cigarettes.

When the clerk allegedly refused to give the cigarettes, the man jumped over the counter, poked them in the eye, and fled with several packs.

The employee suffered redness and swelling in their eye.

Police say they found a man nearby and arrested him.

A 26-year-old from Guelph has been charged with robbery, mischief under $5,000, and breaching probation.