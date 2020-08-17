KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a man has died after he fell off a roof at a business on Airport Road in the County of Brant on Monday.

Officers, paramedics and the Brant Fire Service all responded to the call at Legacy Brick, located at 22 Airport Rd., around 9:45 a.m.

Emergency crews tried to revive the 46-year-old man, who police say worked at the business. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say his death isn't considered suspicious and they don't suspect any foul play.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating, along with the OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.