Kitchener

    • Emily Richards shares a grilled roast recipe

    Chef Emily Richards is in studio to share a recipe for a roast that keeps on giving. Check out the recipe below if you want to try it out yourself.

    Grilled Eye of Round Roast

    Buy a larger roast and reap the rewards! Grill up this tasty eye of round and divide it up to create 3 delicious meals for you friends and family. Once grilled, slice or chop up the roast and freeze left-overs to use in other recipes.

    Ingredients:

    1/2 cup (125 mL) zesty Italian salad dressing

    2 tbsp (30 mL) Dijon mustard

    1 tsp (5 mL) each salt and pepper

    1 tsp (5 mL) dried thyme

    1/2 tsp (2 mL) each garlic and onion powder

    1 eye of round roast (about 3 lb/1.5 kg)

    Method:

    In a bowl, whisk together salad dressing, mustard, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic and onion powder; set aside.

    Pierce roast all over with a fork; place in large sealable freezer bag. Pour salad dressing mixture into bag and seal. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

    Place a drip pan, with 1 inch (2.5 cm) of water under grill. Preheat grill to about 400ºF (200ºC), us-ing medium-high heat. Discard marinade and place roast directly on grill over drip pan. Turn heat off under the roast. Close lid and grill for about 1 1/2 hours or until thermometer inserted in centre reads 140ºF (60ªC) for medium rare.

    Remove roast to cutting board; cover with foil and let stand 10 minutes before carving as desired.

    Servess 12.

    3 Ways on how to use your Grilled Roast:

    Meat and Potatoes: Serve up slices of roast alongside mashed potatoes and drizzled with your fa-vourite gravy or beef jus.

    Sandwiches: Slice the roast thinly and pile it high on your favourite bread with horseradish or garlic mayonnaise.

    Soup: Chop up roast and make your favourite vegetable soup. Stir in the beef near the end of cook-ing to heat up and enjoy!

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News