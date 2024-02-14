Emily Richards’ favourite chocolate cupcakes

Sometimes simple chocolate cupcakes are all you need to say: "I love you."

You can double up the chocolate and use the chocolate ganache icing or go for the vanilla butter icing instead - either way they are delicious!

Recipe

Makes 12

1 cup (250 mL) all purpose or gluten free flour

1 cup (250 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (25 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

Pinch salt

1 large egg

3/4 cup (175 mL) hot water

1/3 cup (75 mL) canola oil

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 375ºF (190ºC). Line 12 muffin or cupcake tins with paper liners.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt.

In another bowl, whisk together hot water, oil, egg and vanilla. Pour into flour mixture and whisk together until well combined.

Pour batter among prepared tins. Bake for about 15 minutes or until cake tester inserted in centre comes out clean.

Let cool completely before icing.

Chocolate Ganache Icing

Place 8 oz (240 g) chopped 72% dark chocolate in a bowl. In a small saucepan or microwave, bring 1 cup (250 mL) 35% whipping cream just to boil over medium heat; pour over chocolate, stirring, until melted. Let cool for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Using electric mixer, beat ganache until light and fluffy. Scrape into a piping bag and pipe onto cupcakes.

Vanilla Butter Icing

In a bowl, beat 1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, softened with 2 cups (500 mL) icing sugar and 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla and 1 tbsp (15 mL) 35% whipping cream (approx) until creamy and smooth. Spread over cupcakes and sprinkle with coloured sprinkles or candies as desired.

You can find more from Emily Richards on her website.