Emergency services respond to Waterloo crash

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Weber Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo on Tuesday night.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. and police said two vehicles and one pedestrian involved.

There are no reported physical injuries.

Just after 8 p.m., one car could be seen with significant damage to its front-end in the middle of the intersection. Another car could be seen nearby on the grass with damage to its front end.