Emergency services respond to Waterloo crash

    The intersection of Weber Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo on Oct. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) The intersection of Weber Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo on Oct. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)

    Emergency services were at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Weber Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo on Tuesday night.

    The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. and police said two vehicles and one pedestrian involved.

    There are no reported physical injuries. 

    Just after 8 p.m., one car could be seen with significant damage to its front-end in the middle of the intersection. Another car could be seen nearby on the grass with damage to its front end.

