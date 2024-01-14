Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
Horse-drawn buggies can often be seen travelling on Waterloo Region roads and they’re also a part of our cultural heritage.
“They are the smallest, lightest vehicle you're going to encounter on the highway [and] they are at peril if we don't do our part in paying attention,” said Const. Kevin Martin with South Bruce OPP.
Recent collisions, between vehicles and buggies, have highlighted the need for heightened awareness and caution when it comes to road safety.
“The youth ride in the back of the buggy so any time we have a collision with a horse and buggy, we're talking about lives of a young person," Martin explained to CTV News.
RECENT COLLISIONS
Martin, an advocate for horse and buggy safety, is concerned about the noticeable increase in collisions involving horse-drawn vehicles.
Here are three from the past year:
- Jan. 9, 2024: A semi truck collided with a horse and buggy near Wingham. OPP said the crash happened just north of Bok Line on County Road 4. Two occupants in the horse and buggy had non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. The semi truck ended up nose down in the ditch, while the horse and buggy ended up in the opposite ditch.
- Dec. 18, 2023:OPP said one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton. The collision happened on Line 71, west of Perth Road 140, around 4 p.m. OPP said there were two children in the buggy at the time. One, a 13-year-old, was later pronounced dead in hospital. The other, an 8-year-old, was taken to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The horse was killed in the collision.
- May 4, 2023:Five people were taken to hospital and two horses were euthanized after a horse and buggy collided with a van in Mapleton Township. Wellington County OPP said it happened around 8:30 a.m. at 8th Line between Wellington Road 12 and Side Road 18. Three people were taken to a hospital in Fergus with minor injuries and two others were airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries. Officials said two horses needed to be euthanized following the collision.
"On those days where we have those terrible, terrible collisions, everything stops,” Martin explained. “They are with their deceased, [the community] will do the chores, do whatever is required, and cook their meals as a community. It's wonderful how they band together."
Many of the collisions are attributed to distracted driving, speeding and a lack of understanding regarding then limitations of horse and buggy travel.
"[You have a] 12 km/hr buggy [and] an 80 km/hr vehicle, you can understand if you crest a grade or take a curve, we have some hazards there.”
INCREASED SAFETY MEASURES
Emergency personnel have noticed more horse and buggy users are implementing safety measures.
"On the rear of the buggy they have strips of reflective tape that will catch the headlights," Martin said.
“We’ve noticed better visibility for buggies too, so that’s why we haven’t seen as many fatalities as we have seen in the past,” said Dennis Aldous, the fire chief for the Township of Woolwich. “They’re putting more LED lights on them to make themselves more visible so they don’t get hurt themselves.”
EDUCATING THE PUBLIC
Martin said a common misconception the public has when it comes to horse-drawn vehicles is that this mode of transportation has to operate on the shoulder of the road.
“In actual fact, under the Highway Traffic Act, the horse and buggy is a vehicle and should use the travel portion of the road," he explained.
In light of this, Aldous said the goal is to educate the public on sharing the road safely.
"A buggy is made out of wood, they don't take an impact like a vehicle would,” he said. “If you spook a horse it can all of a sudden just turn and go right into the line of traffic and there's nothing the driver can do about it."
The Township of Woolwich is working to raise awareness around the vulnerability of horse-drawn vehicles through community initiatives.
"We go out and do talks with police, with EMS. They do have like a farm day for the younger adults, [where] they get road safety, fire safety."
Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, drivers of motor vehicles must exercise every reasonable precaution to avoid frightening horses to ensure the safety of anyone driving, leading or riding a horse.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Iowa's presidential caucuses to kick off on Monday. Here's what's at stake
After months of campaign events, registered Republicans in Iowa are finally getting set to brave frigid temperatures and intense snowfall to cast their ballots in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Guatemalans angered as president-elect's inauguration delayed by wrangling in Congress
Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo waited to be sworn into office Sunday as the old-guard Congress dawdled and delayed the inauguration, sparking angry protests by demonstrators tired of months-long attempts to keep him from taking office.
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
-
Bitter wind chill prompts cold weather alert in the London-Middlesex region
After a slow start to winter, bitter wind chill values have prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue the first Cold Weather Alert for 2024.
-
Alpine Skier from London, Ont. headed to Canadian Special Olympics Winter Games
Ben So loves the thrill of going downhill. 'It’s going to be exciting and fun,' said So, a Special Olympic athlete from London, Ont.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Transit Windsor strike temporarily delayed
The union representing 300 Transit Windsor workers is putting a planned strike on hold to avoid service disruption while it negotiates a contract with the City of Windsor.
-
Search for missing Windsor man continues in new location
The search for a missing Windsor man continued Sunday at another new location.
-
Flurries likely Sunday, risk of frostbite overnight into Monday
It’s a cold day in Windsor-Essex. There’s a chance of flurries Sunday with a wind chill near minus 23.
Barrie
-
More snow, colder temperatures expected this week in Simcoe County
While this weekend's snowstorm got off to a start that was less intense than expected, more snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for Simcoe County this week.
-
Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst
Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
-
Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road
Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
-
Alberta man leading unique 'Healing with Horses' training session in northern Ont.
When equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo spends time with horses, he says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creature.
Ottawa
-
Coming cold snap raising concerns about Ottawa's homeless population
This winter has so far been mild, but it's still been a challenge for shelters trying to keep residents warm. Now, with a coming cold snap, concern for people with nowhere else to go is rising.
-
Pro pickleball players show off their skills in Ottawa
Once dismissed as something for retirement homes, pickleball today is one of the fastest growing sports in Canada. With thousands playing in Ottawa alone, finding a court — especially in the winter — is a challenge.
-
Slew of collisions reported across eastern Ontario during snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions this weekend as a winter storm ripped across eastern Ontario, bringing snow and heavy winds Friday night and Saturday.
Toronto
-
Man seriously injured in Mississauga house fire
A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.
-
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
-
Toronto has had about 30 hours of clear skies so far this winter, senior climatologist says
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Whiteout conditions hit Montreal, snow flurry advisories in effect across Quebec
Snow flurry weather advisories were issued throughout Quebec on Sunday as whiteout conditions hit neighbourhoods in the Montreal area.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, January 14, 2024
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, January 14, 2024 with anchor Kelly Greig.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. by-election could cause first-ever tie for official opposition status
The Borden-Carleton voting district in P.E.I. could make history in an upcoming by-election, if it creates a tie between two opposition parties.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
Calgary
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Edmonton
-
Advocates call for more immediate help for those in need as Edmonton eyes homelessness emergency
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
Athletes awarded 29 gold medals at judo nationals in Edmonton
The University of Alberta hosted Canada's top judo athletes this weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. charity wants vet bills tax-deductible to stop 'economic euthanasia'
Vets say so-called “economic euthanasia” is becoming more common as pet owners are forced to make life and death decisions about their animals based on finances.
-
BC Hydro says cold snap caused record-breaking electricity demand
The record-breaking cold temperatures across B.C. led to record-breaking demand for electricity in the province, according to BC Hydro.
-
17 more low-temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday
Over a dozen daily minimum temperature records fell in B.C. on Saturday, as a mass of Arctic air continued to freeze much of Western Canada, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.