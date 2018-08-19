

CTV Kitchener





The Elora Mohawks have won their fifth Founders Cup.

The Junior B lacrosse team defeated the Seneca WarChiefs by a score of 9-5 in Saturday’s gold medal game.

Kurtis Woodland was the scoring leader with 16 goals and 24 assists.

His teammate Landon Kells was named Goaltender of the Tournament with 3 wins and no losses.

This is the team’s first Founders Cup win since 2005.