Elora Mohawks win national lacrosse championship
Elora Mohawks pose for a picture with their 2018 Founders Cup gold medals. (Courtesy: @EloraMohawksJrB)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 4:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 4:36PM EDT
The Elora Mohawks have won their fifth Founders Cup.
The Junior B lacrosse team defeated the Seneca WarChiefs by a score of 9-5 in Saturday’s gold medal game.
Kurtis Woodland was the scoring leader with 16 goals and 24 assists.
His teammate Landon Kells was named Goaltender of the Tournament with 3 wins and no losses.
This is the team’s first Founders Cup win since 2005.