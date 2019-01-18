Featured
Elmira schools put on “hold and secure”
Staff and students of two Elmira elementary schools were kept inside for roughly 10 minutes Friday morning.
Police say the precautions at Riverside and John Mahood Public Schools followed reports of a suspicious person around 11 a.m.
An investigation found there was no safety concern.