Elmira event looks to inspire next generation of farmers

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario hosted an informational event in Elmira on Wednesday with the goal of educating youth on agriculture.

“The agricultural community right now is looking for all the help they can get,” said Val Jones, an educator for The Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

The occasion was held with hopes of inspiring the next generation to think about a career in food production.

“We want people to understand where their food comes from and we need professionals in the agricultural industry,” said Jones.

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario mentioned that a lot of children who grow up on family farms choose to leave them later in life for work in different sectors.