TORONTO -- The union that represents elementary teachers is to resume contract talks with Premier Doug Ford's government today.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario -- which represents 80,000 educators -- has warned that if bargaining doesn't produce an agreement, it will resume job action after March break.

Contract talks with the unions representing the province's English Catholic school system teachers and French-language teachers are also expected to continue today.

The discussions come after the Ford government made concessions on two key issues last week, though largely affecting secondary teachers.

The government offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year instead of the government's original target of 28, and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses it previously said would be mandatory.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has urged the unions to engage in constructive talks in order to keep children in the classroom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.