Election 2021 riding profile: Oxford

Here's everything registered voters in Oxford need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

In the last federal election, Conservative Dave MacKenzie handily won the riding with 48.1 per cent of the vote, representing 29,310 ballots cast in his favour. NDP candidate received 20.2 per cent of the vote and Liberal candidate Brendan Knight garnered 19.3 per cent. That year, 61,419 ballots were cast in the Oxford riding, which contained 93,166 eligible voters.

BOUNDARIES

The Oxford riding is made up of Oxford County along with a portion of Brant County west of Etonia Road and East Quarter Townline Road.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Census data from 2016 shows the Oxford riding had a population of 113,790.

There were a total of 46,359 private dwellings in the area that year.

The average income was $43,504.

Based on data from 2016, 17.8 per cent of the population was 14 or younger, 63.6 per cent was between 15 and 64, 18.6 per cent was 65 or older and 2.5 per cent was 85 or older.

The average age was 41.5