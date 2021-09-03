Election 2021 riding profile: Kitchener-Conestoga

KITCHENER -

Here's everything registered voters in Kitchener-Conestoga need to know ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

CANDIDATES

2019 ELECTION RESULTS

The Liberal's Tim Louis narrowly defeated Conservative candidate Harold Albrecht in the last federal election. Louis took the riding with 20,480 votes (39.7 per cent), compared to Albrecht's 20,115 (39 per cent).

In the 2019 election, 51,896 ballots were cast in the Kitchener-Conestoga riding, which contained 74,975 electors.

BOUNDARIES

The Kitchener-Conestoga riding contains both rural and urban areas. It encompasses the townships of Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich, as well as a section of Kitchener west of Fischer-Hallman Road.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Census data from 2016 shows Kitchener-Conestoga has a population of 100,709. That same year, there were 33,470 private dwellings in the area. The average size of a family that year was 3.2 people.

The average total income reported in the census was $49,328.

The census shows 21.4 per cent of the population was 14 or younger, 65 per cent was between 15 and 64, 13.6 per were 65 or older and 1.7 per cent were 85 or older.

The population's average age was 37.8.