KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Emergency repairs underway to restore ION service after crash

    Emergency crews are seen at Allen Station in Waterloo around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A car appears to have jumped the curb and sits blocking the tracks. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Emergency crews are seen at Allen Station in Waterloo around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A car appears to have jumped the curb and sits blocking the tracks. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    Grand River Transit says emergency repairs to restore ION service are underway after a vehicle struck an electrical box at Allen Station.

    Trains are currently not running between Laurier-Waterloo Park Station and Kitchener Market, the transit operator said.

    Shuttle buses have been deployed.

    It isn’t clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured, but a car appears to have jumped the curb and hit the electrical box, knocking it over.

    An electrical box was knocked over during a car crash on King Street, near Allen Street, in Waterloo on Nov. 8, 2023.

    As of 12:45 p.m., the vehicle was sitting half up on the station platform, blocking the tracks.

    No estimated service restoration time has been provided.

