Emergency repairs underway to restore ION service after crash

Grand River Transit says emergency repairs to restore ION service are underway after a vehicle struck an electrical box at Allen Station.

Trains are currently not running between Laurier-Waterloo Park Station and Kitchener Market, the transit operator said.

Shuttle buses have been deployed.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured, but a car appears to have jumped the curb and hit the electrical box, knocking it over.

An electrical box was knocked over during a car crash on King Street, near Allen Street, in Waterloo on Nov. 8, 2023.

As of 12:45 p.m., the vehicle was sitting half up on the station platform, blocking the tracks.

No estimated service restoration time has been provided.