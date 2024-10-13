Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
Guelph Police confirm an older man died Saturday in a house fire.
It happened just before 2:45 p.m. at a residence on Mayfield Avenue. According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
“The Guelph Fire Department arrived moments later and began fighting the fire. Sadly, an elderly male was located deceased inside the residence,” said police spokesperson, Scott Tracey.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Tracey says investigators and fire officials will likely be on scene throughout Monday as the investigation continues.
