An elderly Huron County couple were found dead outside their home Wednesday morning.

According to the OPP, officers were called to a home on Airport Line, south of Clinton and north of Exeter, to check on the people living there.

Officers found both occupants of the home outside, having died.

Police believe that a 90-year-old man, who was found near the doorway of an open barn, “suffered a medical event which contributed to his death.”

It is believed that the man’s 83-year-old wife then went outside to check on her husband, but “fell victim to the extreme environmental conditions” and died as well.