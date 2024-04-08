KITCHENER
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.

A spelling mishap on an eclipse-themed cake. (Ti Jana/Food in the Waterloo Region) A spelling mishap on an eclipse-themed cake. (Ti Jana/Food in the Waterloo Region)
A work party in Kitchener did not get the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.

A person posted in the Food in the Waterloo Region Facebook group showing the cake they got for a potluck.

Letters in white icing appear to show ‘EePispe 2024.’

The poster says they made the order over the phone and that’s where the miscommunication happened.

The order form for the eclipse-themed cake. (Ti Jana/Food in the Waterloo Region)

The order form shows the spelling as ‘Eclispe 2024.’ And it seems there was further confusion based on what ended up on the cake.

Although, the poster appeared more startled by their co-workers’ black teeth rather than the spelling on the cake.

“I screamed when I saw,” they said, in part.

Since their teeth may have resembled an eclipse, it’s clear they still enjoyed the cake despite the spelling mishap.

