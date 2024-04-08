‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener did not get the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
A person posted in the Food in the Waterloo Region Facebook group showing the cake they got for a potluck.
Letters in white icing appear to show ‘EePispe 2024.’
The poster says they made the order over the phone and that’s where the miscommunication happened.
The order form for the eclipse-themed cake. (Ti Jana/Food in the Waterloo Region)
The order form shows the spelling as ‘Eclispe 2024.’ And it seems there was further confusion based on what ended up on the cake.
Although, the poster appeared more startled by their co-workers’ black teeth rather than the spelling on the cake.
“I screamed when I saw,” they said, in part.
Since their teeth may have resembled an eclipse, it’s clear they still enjoyed the cake despite the spelling mishap.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
The sun has started to make its way behind the moon from the view of some Earth-bound eclipse watchers in Canada, as massive crowds wait in celestial anticipation along the path of totality.
Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8