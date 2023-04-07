Easter egg hunt for pups raises money for National Service Dogs program

Easter egg hunts were held in Kitchener and Guelph on Friday -- but these ones were just for the dogs.

Dozens of pups took part in the annual event organized by National Service Dogs, which is based out of Cambridge, Ont.

“We have the field scattered with almost 5,000 [eggs] that all have dog treats in them,” said Emma Bluhm, the communications coordinator for NSD. “We’re going to unleash all these dogs on the field and find all of the treats they can to raise money for National Service Dogs and the placement of autism and PTSD service dogs.”

Every year communities across southwestern Ontario take part in this event, however this is the first in-person event in more than two years.

“It’s incredible, especially with COVID-19 happening, the puppies didn’t have that experience,” said one of the participants. “It’s really important to get them out and socialized.”

“The dogs like to see all the other dogs,” participant Cory Flood agreed.

His dog, Bo, was a big winner.

“We found the golden egg. It’s the big prize of the day. So we’re pretty excited about it.”

Flood and his family are long-time supporters of the Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs.

“This is not our first,” he explained. “I think this is our ninth or maybe tenth.”

“This is a huge turnout for our first full year back, so we want to send a huge shout out to our community for coming back and supporting us,” said Bluhm. “NSD is run on community events like this and donations. We don’t receive any government grants and every single service dog we place costs $40,000 to raise and train, all of which is covered by donations. None of that is felt by our clients. So events like these are so important, so we can get these dogs out to the Canadians that need them.”

The group has already raised over $35,000 of their $40,000 goal for the Easter egg hunt.

Additional donations can be made on the National Service Dogs website.

-- With reporting by Karis Mapp